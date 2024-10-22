Condominium fire displaces 29 people in Delavan

DELAVAN, Wisc. — A fire at a condominium building in Delavan displaced 29 people on Monday.

Crews responded to the fire after 3 p.m. No injuries were reported, according to the Delavan Fire Department.

The fire appears to be under control. Officials say the fire started on the second story of the building.

The Red Cross is on the scene helping victims. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

