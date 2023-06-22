Summerfest 2023 kicks off: Everything you need to know about the 'World's largest music festival'

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest is back, baby. The first day of the "World's Largest Music Festival" kicked off on Thursday, June 22 with several big acts and tons to do at the festival grounds in downtown Milwaukee.

Summerfest tickets, oh my

The most important link first: Check out the 2023 lineup at Summerfest.

And here are some ways to get free tickets to Summerfest.

Regular tickets start at $26. A senior ticket is $20 (62 and over). A child ticket is $6 (ages 3-10). Children (2 and under) are free. Festival tickets/passes are not valid for admission to American Family Insurance Amphitheater shows. Visit Ticketmaster.com for Amphitheater show tickets, according to the Summerfest website.

The Summerfest headliners

The nine-day festival is jam-packed with artists from all genres… including those who will take the stage at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

For this first weekend, you've got Eric Church, Elle King, Zac Brown Band, Marcus King, James Taylor and Sheryl Crow helping to kick off the 55th celebration of the legendary festival. From the 29th to July 1st… you can see great music from artists like Dave Matthews Band, Odesza and a Boogie with da Hoodie. And for the final weekend, the AmFam Amphitheater will welcome Jimmy Buffett, Zach Bryan, Charles Wesley Godwin, Imagine Dragons and Ajr.

Three-weekend format

Summerfest will be sticking with the three-weekend format for this year's festival, a format Milwaukee World Festival developed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say the new format is a hit. Citing a study they did with market research companies, SimpsonScarborough and LEGENDS, they found that 80% of respondents said that Friday and Saturday were "among their three most preferred days to attend Summerfest," according to a news release.

Getting to Summerfest

The area around the Summerfest grounds is undergoing construction. That includes left turns from Lincoln Memorial Drive to Clybourn Street, which will not be possible during the entire festival.

Organizers recommend people take advantage of the Milwaukee County Transit System's "Freeway Flyers". The shuttles are located at Brown Deer Road and College Avenue Park and Ride lots. Round trip fare is $10. You also have the new MCTS CONNECT 1 BRT, which is free and connects the Watertown Plank Park and Ride lot to the east end of Wisconsin Avenue. Among other options.

Some other important links, including parking and transit, prizes and more:



Notes on Summerfest security. Can bring in:

- Small Bag, cinch bag, or purse (maximum size 9" x 10" x 12")

- Diaper bags and ADA/medically necessary bags allowed (have clear bags ready)

- Strollers and umbrellas (not allowed inside American Family Insurance Amphitheater)

Can't bring in:

- All Backpacks, large purses, messenger/camera bags coolers

- Outside food and beverages (unless needed for infants, medical or dietary needs)

- Stainless steel reusable drinking straws

- Recording devices, professional cameras

