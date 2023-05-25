Summerfest debuts new foods for Summerfest 2023

MILWAUKEE — Organizers have revealed the new foods and drinkings debuting at Summerfest 2023.

They include some eye-catchers like Walking Nachos and Swine Mac, classics like the Johnsonville Sausage Sampler and the made-for-Instagram Frozen Chocolate Covered Cheesecake, among other foods and beverages.

The items were debuted during a gathering at the Summerfest grounds on May 24, 2023.



Cedar Crest Ice Cream – Ice Cream Flight

Charcoal Grill and Rotisserie - Oostburger

Cousins Subs – Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Cheese Steak, Cherry-Lime Shake

El Hefe Mexican Grill – Walking Nachos

*Ian’s Pizza – Mac & Cheese Pizza Slice, Smokey the Bandit Pizza Slice, Cheese Pizza Slice, Pepperoni Pizza Slice, 3-Pack Breadsticks with Ranch Dipping Sauce

*Johnsonville Summerville – Johnsonville Sausage Sampler, Summerville Nachos, Summerville Bratwurst

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria – Malnati Salad, Chocolate Obsession

*Mac-A-Do’s – Swine Mac

*Nashville North – Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich

Saz’s – Italian Beef and Giardiniera Stuffed Bites, “Stephanie” Fried Chicken Sandwich

Ultimate Confections – Frozen Chocolate Covered Cheesecake – Plain, Chocolate, Turtle, or Peanut Butter Dream

Summerfest is held June 22-24, June 29-July 1, July 6-8 2023. Summerfest press releases can be read at the end of this article.

Learn more about the foods on Summerfest's website.

View photos taken by TMJ4 at the tasting:

Read the full Summerfest announcement below:

Summerfest Unveils New 55th Anniversary Merch, Drinks, Food at Preview Event







MILWAUKEE (May 24, 2023) – Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance revealed the new merchandise line for the festival’s 55th anniversary, along with the food and beverage lineup that will be available during the 2023 festival, at an event held earlier today at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.



The Specialized Marketing Group (TSMGI) debuted a variety of exclusive Summerfest 55th merchandise available to purchase prior to the festival at Summerfest.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail20.com]. To mark the occasion, the 2023 limited edition anniversary line features Summerfest’s 55th on apparel, accessories, and specialty products, such as drinkware. The Summerfest line also features branded wearables, hats, jewelry, home items, and more. During Summerfest, shoppers can visit the three Summerfest Store locations at Henry Maier Festival Park.



Two new bar areas were also announced - Keg & Cask, which will be located on the south end of the grounds, will offer 12 beers on tap from Terrapin, Hop Valley, and Leinenkugel’s, as well as craft cocktails such as a Five Trail Sweet & Sour and Bourbon Rickey, utilizing Five Trail Whiskey and Barmen Bourbon. Also, patrons can enjoy the exclusive Summerfest 55th Anniversary beer, while supplies last, on tap at Keg & Cask and three additional locations throughout the festival.



Summerfest fans can also mix and mingle at the STARRY Bar with Pepsi, located along the waterfront. A refreshing selection of beverages will be served, including cocktails and mocktails. Visitors to the STARRY Bar will also have the opportunity to customize STARRY swag and visit the 360-degree content studio while sampling the new lemon-lime flavor soda.



Additional new beverages during Summerfest’s 55th anniversary include Seedlip Prickly Pear Watermelon Mocktail and Seedlip Passion Grapefruit Mocktail, Central Standard Lemon Honey Bourbon Smash, Leinenkugel’s Juicy Peach, and Topo Chico Spirited Tequila Grapefruit.



2023 Summerfest Food Lineup:

Summerfest is excited to announce new food vendors for 2023, along with new items to the festive food lineup. The new food vendors are Chubby’s Wings, Ian’s Pizza, Johnsonville Summerville, Mac-A-Do’s, and Nashville North.



The nine days of Summerfest will feature a wide variety of local festival food, including these new items:



For the full list of food and beverage options available during Summerfest, including vegan and vegetarian options, visit Summerfest.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail20.com]. Fans can also find the locations of all their favorite food and beverages on the Official Summerfest App fueled by Pepsi.



About Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance

Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance is one of the most iconic celebrations of music in America, hosting the industry’s biggest acts for an unforgettable live music experience. Since its inception in 1968, Summerfest continues to distinguish itself as a premier national music festival and has developed an unrivaled reputation, consistently featuring hundreds of performances across 12 stages, throughout the 75-acre festival grounds along Lake Michigan. Summerfest takes place in downtown Milwaukee, WI, which was recently named as one of the top 25 Best Places to Visit in 2023 by National Geographic. Summerfest 2023 is June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8.



Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., producer of Summerfest, continues to fulfill its nonprofit mission of bringing the community together and providing a showcase for performing arts, activities, and recreation to the public, through music and special events.











