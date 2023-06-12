Getting to Summerfest: Construction, bus options, parking and more

MILWAUKEE — The organizers of Summerfest are reminding festival-goers what options they have when it comes to transportation.

The festival is scheduled for June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8, 2023.

The area around the Summerfest grounds is undergoing construction. That includes left turns from Lincoln Memorial Drive to Clybourn Street, which will not be possible during the entire festival.

Organizers recommend people take advantage of the Milwaukee County Transit System's "Freeway Flyers". The shuttles are located at Brown Deer Road and College Avenue Park and Ride lots. Round trip fare is $10. You also have the new MCTS CONNECT 1 BRT, which is free and connects the Watertown Plank Park and Ride lot to the east end of Wisconsin Avenue. Among other options:

Plan Ahead with Must Know Travel Tips To Summerfest’s 55th Anniversary



MILWAUKEE (June 12, 2023) – When planning your visit to Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance during the 55th anniversary, June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8, fans have a variety of transportation options to get to and from the festival.



Downtown Milwaukee and The Historic Third Ward are growing destinations and due to ongoing development, there are areas of construction outside the festival grounds that will impact some of the routes and parking commonly utilized by attendees. Specifically, left turns from Lincoln Memorial Drive (the Lakefront Exit) to Clybourn Street will be prohibited throughout Summerfest.



“We strongly encourage our local fans who are driving to and from Summerfest to plan ahead to find the best routes and parking options to the festival from the North, South, and West by visiting Summerfest.com. We have put together a plan to help provide attendees tips on using Milwaukee County Transit System buses, including the new Connect 1 BRT, which is free during Summerfest, along with recommended parking lots, walking directions, and more, to ensure the best route to Summerfest’s 55th anniversary,” said Don Smiley, CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.



There are many convenient transportation choices that can be found at Summerfest.com in the 2023 Summerfest Get Around Guide [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail19.com]. Must-know travel tips to Summerfest are listed below:



Utilize Transit

Milwaukee County Transit (MCTS) Freeway Flyers are back this year, conveniently located at Brown Deer Road and College Avenue Park and Ride lots. Round trip fare is $10, with drop off and pick up right at the festival grounds - this is an excellent option when coming from the North or South. The shuttles are cashless, and riders will pay upon arrival at Summerfest. There are a variety of options for payment including the UMO App, WisGo Card, M-Card, VISA, Mastercard, AMEX, or Discover card.



New this year from the West is the MCTS CONNECT 1 BRT running from the Watertown Plank Park and Ride lot to the east end of Wisconsin Avenue. CONNECT 1 will be free to all passengers during Summerfest.



Several MCTS local routes are within walking distance of the Summerfest North Gate. The one-way fare is $2 for riders ages 12 and up and $1 for youth 11 and under and seniors 65 and over, as well as people with qualifying disabilities. Riders pay on the bus via the UMO app, WisGo card, M-Card or cash. All MCTS buses are accessible for persons using mobility devices.



Share a Ride

New this year, Summerfest will offer a convenient pick-up and drop-off location for rideshare services outside the Summerfest North Gate.



Many bars and establishments throughout Milwaukee offer shuttles to Summerfest with pick-up and drop-off at either the North or South gate of Summerfest. The list of participating shuttles can be found here [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail19.com]



Plan and Park

Arriving in your own car? Patrons are encouraged to exit at any of the downtown exits prior to the Lakefront exit and park in one of the many downtown parking structures. Look for the posters that Summerfest has placed with a QR code to scan at designated lots for the best walking route to the grounds.



For recommended exits and parking structures, check out our 2023 Summerfest Get Around Guide at Summerfest.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail19.com] for the best routes, exits, and recommended parking structures for travelers from the North, South, and West.



Ride In

If bicycling is more your speed, utilize the Hank Aaron State Trail and Oak Leaf Trail plus other local pathways to get you to the fest. Bicycle parking is located near the Mid, North, and South Gates.



The Hop Streetcar [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail19.com] also provides an easy, fun, and FREE option for traveling from numerous downtown destinations. Ride the Hop to either of the Historic Third Ward platforms and walk to the Mid Gate at Henry Maier Festival Park.



Visit Summerfest.com [milwaukeeworldfestivalinc.cmail19.com] for detailed maps and transportation information.



About Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance

Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance is one of the most iconic celebrations of music in America, hosting the industry’s biggest acts for an unforgettable live music experience. Since its inception in 1968, Summerfest continues to distinguish itself as a premier national music festival and has developed an unrivaled reputation, consistently featuring hundreds of performances across 12 stages, throughout the 75-acre festival grounds along Lake Michigan. Summerfest takes place in downtown Milwaukee, WI, which was recently named as one of the top 25 Best Places to Visit in 2023 by National Geographic. Summerfest 2023 is June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8.











