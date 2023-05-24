Watch Now
Is Jimmy Buffett playing at Summerfest? MWF issues statement

Jimmy Buffett
Amy Harris/Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Jimmy Buffett
Posted at 7:22 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 20:22:39-04

MILWAUKEE — Will Jimmy Buffett & the Coral Reefer Band headline Summerfest at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater?

A concert was never announced but on Tuesday, Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF), the producer of Summerfest, released the following statement:

“More information will be provided at a later date regarding Jimmy Buffett & The Coral Reefer Band’s concert on Thursday, July 6 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.”

The only date left to fill for a headlining concert at AmFam Amphitheater this year is July 6.

Speculation continues among fans, especially after news of the 76-year-old singer's recent hospitalization, OnMilwaukee reports. It is the second time in less than a year. OnMilwaukee says Buffett was forced to cancel or reschedule October gigs after being hospitalized last September.

Tour dates for the Second Wind Tour were also taken down onBuffett's website.

Last Friday, Buffett shared a statementsaying once he is back in shape, he will look at "the when's and where's of shows" and that he is excited to announce new shows.

After Tuesday's statement from MFW, it is safe to say the Summerfest show has not yet been canceled or postponed.

