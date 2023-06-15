Here's how you can enter to win $1 million at Summerfest this year

MILWAUKEE — In honor of its 55th anniversary, Summerfest is giving fans the chance to win $1 million at this year's festival.

Summerfest and Potawatomi will be hosting a BIG WIN contest on the last day of Summerfest, also known as Fan Appreciation Day. From noon to 3 p.m. on July, all fans who enter summerfest will receive free tickets for Summerfest 2024, while supplies last.

Those tickets include a BIG WIN entry ticket which can be dropped into specially marked bins at the festival. Then, at 4 p.m., Summerfest and Potawatomi will select five of the tickets and the winners will have a chance to win $1 million.

Anyone who puts their ticket in then must be at the Miller Lite Oasis stage by 4 p.m. for the drawing. Five tickets will be selected and those fans will have a chance to win $1 million.

According to a news release from Summerfest, the five fans will play Plong Blingo for the chance to win. How does the game work? Contestants will drop ping pong balls onto a game board with rows of pegs for the opportunity to win the $1 million dollar prize by landing each ball into a specially marked slot.

Plus, all five fans selected are guaranteed a share of $10,000 along with stay-and-play prize packages from the Potawatomi, which include a free night stay, a $50 gift card, and $25 reward play.

Click here to learn more about the BIG WIN contest and Fan Appreciation Day.

