Voters at Wisconsin State Fair weigh in on governor's race

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — More than a year away from the 2026 election for Wisconsin governor, candidates and prospective candidates looking for an early edge in the race came to the Wisconsin State Fair to meet with voters and pose for photos with cream puffs.

READ ALSO: Voting in Wisconsin's governor's race is a year away, but the ads are starting

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ decision last month not to seek reelection leaves a wide-open field in the governor’s race, and establishing name recognition will be a challenge for Democrats and Republicans alike. So far, two Republicans and one Democrat have declared their candidacy, and several politicians from across the state are considering whether to run.

Many voters at the fair said they still don’t have any idea who’s running – or planning to run, but they do have a clear sense of the issues they want candidates to prioritize.

READ ALSO: Washington Co. executive Josh Schoemann enters 2026 governor's race

“I want us to care more about education as a whole. I mean, Wisconsin used to be one of the best states in the nation for education, and we have really slipped,” Kevin St. John of West Allis said.

Rachel Mohr-Velie said she cares most about electing a governor who will prioritize reproductive freedom.

“Just for the future of my daughter, it’s really important that she has access to good health care, a good education, and that she can make her own decisions especially when it comes to her health care and reproductive rights,” she said.

Gerry Griesemer said he wants the opposite — a governor who will work toward limiting abortion rights.

“As a Christian, our stance is that life begins at conception. And there’s no question. There’s no doubt about it,” he said. “We need to stand up for our religious freedom rights.”

Sandra Wincek, of New Berlin, said she wants to see a Republican candidate who aligns with her stance on constitutional rights, especially gun rights and free speech.

Watch: Voters at Wisconsin State Fair weigh in on governor's race

Voters at Wisconsin State Fair weigh in on governor's race

“Under the Constitution as I understand it, we are not allowed to infringe on those rights as long as a criminal act has not been committed,” she said. “I know of several instances where people have been denied their rights — so that’s gotta change.”

Her husband, Bob Wincek, said conservation is the top issue driving his vote.

“I’m an outdoorsperson, and we’ve had governors who have favored the outdoors before,” he said. “[Hunting and fishing revenues] could be used better to protect the resources.”

Several voters said they care more about a candidate’s priorities than their party.

“I’m a Democrat, but I would vote for a Republican if they came across and said, ‘You know, this is our plan to make education better.’ I would,” St. John said.

“Republican, Democrat – we need someone we can work with to get things done,” Bob Wincek said.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error