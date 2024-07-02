Driver found guilty in 4-year-old Sheboygan girl's death

SHEBOYGAN, Wisc. — After over a year of legal proceedings, Cordelia Kuether's family can take a deep breath.
The driver accused of causing the crash that resulted in the 4-year-old's death pled no contest to two charges on Monday:
- Homicide by Veh. Use-Control. Substance
- Bail Jumping-Felony
24-year-old Nathan Heitzmann was found guilty on both counts by Sheboygan County Judge Rebecca Persick.
It was a year ago in April when Kuether was killed, struck by a car while she bent down to pet a dog on the street. Her younger sister was injured in the incident too but survived.
Police reports said Heitzmann failed to stop at a stop sign. This caused him to hit another vehicle which was off-roaded toward Kuether's family nearby.
Responding officers also stated that Heitzmann was aware that he was driving without a valid license at the time of the crash.
Kuether's family later reported a missing cross at her memorial, one that sat in a private yard at the site of her death. Officers investigated Heitzmann for the theft after witnesses said he's the one who took it. He denied having any involvement, but was charged with the crime.
In court on Monday, Sheboygan District Attorney Joel Urmanski moved to dismiss Heitzmann's two additional counts:
- Knowingly Operating While Suspended (Cause Death)
- Theft-Movable Property <=$2500
However, Judge Persick can still weigh the charges when sentencing Heitzmann. The next court date is scheduled for late August.
