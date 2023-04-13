4-year-old girl killed after crash injures pedestrians in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A four-year-old girl was killed Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash collided with a group of pedestrians in Sheboygan.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers and fire crews responded to a two-vehicle crash near 21st and Saemann around 5 p.m.

A driver in a pickup truck heading south on 21st Street collided with another driver who was heading east on Saemann.

Due to the crash, one of the drivers left the roadway and struck a group of pedestrians. Among the pedestrians was a 4-year-old girl who died from her injuries.

Three other individuals were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The drivers of both vehicles remained on the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip