4-year-old girl killed after crash injures pedestrians in Sheboygan

Posted at 10:41 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 23:41:48-04

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A four-year-old girl was killed Wednesday after a two-vehicle crash collided with a group of pedestrians in Sheboygan.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers and fire crews responded to a two-vehicle crash near 21st and Saemann around 5 p.m.

A driver in a pickup truck heading south on 21st Street collided with another driver who was heading east on Saemann.

Due to the crash, one of the drivers left the roadway and struck a group of pedestrians. Among the pedestrians was a 4-year-old girl who died from her injuries.

Three other individuals were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries.

The drivers of both vehicles remained on the scene and are cooperating with the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

