Community reacts to charges for driver after death of 4-year-old in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A Sheboygan community is still grieving after the sudden loss of 4-year-old Cordelia Kuether.

She died last month after two vehicles collided at 21st and Saemann. She had stopped to pet a dog when the crash happened.

The Sheboygan District Attorney has filed charges against the 23-year-old driver who allegedly caused the crash.

Nathan Heitzmann is facing a single felony charge of "knowingly operating a vehicle with a suspended license- causing death."

The class H felony offers a maximum of six years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

For Justin Watkins, a friend of the Kuether family, that charge is not enough. He thinks the defendant should have been handed a higher charge that would have given him stiffer consequences if found guilty.

“Cordelia is gone, and it was based on [the defendant’s] actions,” said Watkins. “What we’re afraid of, and the family, I believe is afraid of, is this guy is going to get a slap on the wrist.”

Watkins says the loss of Cordelia hits home for a number of reasons.

“Yeah, I think about it every day,” said Watkins “We have a four-year-old daughter. I have five kids; four boys and my daughter, our last one, is four years old. We can’t look at our daughter without thinking of Cordelia.”

So, what was the basis of this charge? TMJ4 spoke with Sheboygan County District Attorney, Joel Urmanski.

He said that the decision was based on the review of the police report and available evidence.

He shared with TMJ4’s Mariam Mackar that there can always be changes to charges as the investigation continues and more is discovered.

A look at Heitzmann’s record shows he’s been cited two other times for driving with a suspended license.

That fact alone is one that angers those who are grieving for Cordelia.

“It kind of infuriates me,” Watkins admitted. “Considering that this individual is a repeat offender I think it’s appropriate to up the charges.”

DA Urmanski said that the county is tasked with filing charges based solely on the incident at hand.

It’s up to the courts to decide whether the defendant’s past records are relevant, should be included in a trial and consequently taken into account if found guilty.

“They can’t bring her back. They can’t heal the family of their brokenness. He should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” said Watkins.

A preliminary hearing for Heitzmann is scheduled for May 10.

