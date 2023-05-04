Driver charged: 4-year-old killed while on walk with family in Sheboygan

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A 23-year-old man was recently charged in connection to a deadly crash that killed a little girl in Sheboygan.

Nathan Heitzmann is facing a single felony charge of "knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended-cause death."

Four-year-old Cordelia Kuether died last month after two vehicles collided at 21st and Saemann. She had stopped to pet a dog when the crash happened. A two-year-old child was also hit and suffered minor injuries. Police say their mother witnessed the crash.

According to a criminal complaint, Sheboygan police responded to 21st and Saemann on Wednesday, April 12 for a two-vehicle crash. A driver in a pickup truck, later identified as Heitzmann, was heading south on 21st Street when he collided with another driver in a minivan who was heading east on Saemann. The crash caused the driver of the minivan to leave the roadway and strike a group of pedestrians. The crash killed Cordelia and injured three others.

Heitzmann told police he stopped at the intersection's stop sign and looked both ways, but did not see any other vehicles coming. He said he entered the intersection, was hit by another driver, and then called 911.

According to the complaint, Heitzmann said the crash was his fault, that he felt guilty, and that he made a mistake.

The other driver told police that Heitzmann went through the stop sign and hit her. Witnesses at the scene reported hearing Heitzmann say he "never saw them until it was too late."

Surveillance footage obtained by police has audio of the incident that sounds like an engine revving up before a crash, followed by brakes locking, and "a much louder bang."

The complaint says when police told Heitzmann that he didn't have a valid driver's license, he responded, "Wow I thought I still had a point or two left, but ok, I knew it was close, I'm on and off the fricking license."

He also said, “I can tell you exactly what happened, this is my fault…. I looked, I stopped at the stop sign ok, looked back and forth, saw them playing on the corner, when I looked to the right, I did only look once, I’m not gonna lie, and it was kind of quick, and I did not see any car, but I’m assuming they were behind my A-pillar, that was just perfect out of my view, it’s my fault.”

According to an airbag module download of both involved vehicles, data revealed Heitzmann never made a complete stop at the stop sign prior to the crash.

The complaint says the Department of Motor Vehicles also sent two separate letters in March of this year to Heitzmann notifying him that his license was suspended. Heitzmann provided one of the letters to the police and confirmed he received it prior to the crash.

If convicted, Heitzmann faces a maximum of six years in prison and a $10,000 fine. Court records show he posted his $5,000 bail on Monday. He returns to court on May 10 for a preliminary hearing.

A GoFundMe has been created for Cordelia's family.

