Candlelight vigil held for 4-year-old killed in Sheboygan while on walk with family

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — A candlelight vigil was held in Sheboygan Friday evening for a little girl who was killed while out on a walk with her family.

Four-year-old Cordelia Kuether died Wednesday after two vehicles collided at 21st and Saemann. She had stopped to pet a dog when the crash happened. A two-year-old child was also hit and suffered minor injuries. Police say their mother witnessed the crash.

Sheboygan police say a 23-year-old caused the crash when the driver stopped at a two-way stop sign at 21st and likely did not see a 76-year-old driver who was heading down Saemann without a stop sign. The two drivers crashed into each other at regular speed and slid into the family.

No arrests have been made. There is no evidence of intoxication or reckless driving.

Police say the incident appears to be a traffic infraction of failure to yield at a two-way stop sign. Police are also looking to see if a parked car prevented the 23-year-old driver's vision from spotting the other driver. According to police, the 23-year-old did a full stop at the stop sign.

A GoFundMe has been created for Cordelia's family. Their goal is to raise $15,000 for the funeral and other expenses.

