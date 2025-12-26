Beechwood residents return home after evacuating on Christmas during natural gas leak at pipeline station

BEECHWOOD, Wis. — Neighbors in Sheboygan County are back home Friday after a natural gas leak forced residents to evacuate their homes on Christmas.

Everyone in a one-mile radius of TC Energy's ANR Pipeline Kewaskum Compressor Station evacuated due to a natural gas leak, called in by a neighbor who said the station sounded louder than normal and smelled a sulfur-like substance.

Marcus Aarsvold Sharon Geidel evacuated her Beechwood home during gas leak at nearby TC Energy Pipeline Station

"Scary. It is," Sharon Geidel said. "You don't know if you're going to come back. This is what we've worked for—you know?"

She and her husband evacuated their Beechwood home late Christmas night after their son called them and warned them to leave. She said police officers also came knocking on their door to make sure they weren't home.

"We came out, and I could hear something," she said. "So, we packed our bags, which we had prepared for a tornado if we go in the basement."

Her worries grew when she remembered a different TC Energy explosion that happened in Sheboygan County back in November—injuring four people.

Marcus Aarsvold Beechwood residents evacuated on Christmas due to natural gas leak at TC Energy pipeline station

"We've put in a lot of love, tender care, and — it's our home," she said. "There had been an explosion recently north of here. Things happen."

A TC Energy representative emailed TMJ4 News and said closed the gas release.

Geidel appreciated their update and thanked first responders for checking the scene anyway.

"So grateful for our volunteer fire department to put their life on the line to save the community," she said. "I'm so grateful to them," Geidel said.

Marcus Aarsvold Beechwood residents evacuated on Christmas due to natural gas leak at TC Energy pipeline station

TC Energy declined to go on camera, but told TMJ4 that the leak did not impact services for any of its customers, and they're still looking into the cause. Their next-door neighbor said the company has a good relationship with the community.

