Evacuees forced from homes by explosion in Sheboygan County

VILLAGE OF CASCADE, Wis. — An excavation crew ruptured a main natural gas line in Sheboygan County Friday afternoon, causing a significant explosion that hospitalized four people and forced evacuations in the town of Mitchell.

The explosion occurred at approximately 1:18 p.m. on Trio Lane in the town of Mitchell, located in the southwest portion of Sheboygan County. The Sheboygan County Emergency Dispatch Center received several 911 calls reporting the blast.

One member of the excavating crew was transported from the scene with unknown injuries, according to the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office. Three additional people were also hospitalized, though their identities and conditions have not been released.

Responding personnel described the sound as similar to standing next to a jet engine. The force of the explosion was felt nearly three miles away in the village of Cascade.

"There was this loud explosion and then dirt and gravel and rocks were just flying into the yard," said Cheryl, a resident whose home was in the immediate area of the blast.

Cheryl's property sustained significant damage from flying debris. All vehicles in her yard had broken glass and dents from rocks, and multiple windows on the north side of her house were blown out. One of her dogs remains missing after being scared off by the explosion.

Wendy Hunt, who lives in Cascade, heard the blast from her home nearly three miles away.

"I heard a bang. And I didn't realize it was an explosion, though, until shortly after, but it was kind of, it was loud," Hunt said.

Hunt, who didn't have a vehicle to evacuate, was helped by her daughter, Jamey Mullins, who raced from Plymouth to get her mother and their dogs to safety.

"I just want to make sure she's fine, and my animals. I don't really care about anything else. If the house burns down, it's fine. Like, as long as my mom and our animals are fine," Mullins said.

Residences within the immediate area were evacuated as a precaution. About 60 homes were initially evacuated, according to the Cascade Fire Chief, though the evacuation area was later reduced.

At 5:30 p.m., the energy company indicated the scene was safe to approach and continue the investigation. Two houses sustained damage as a result of the incident and will not be habitable, according to the sheriff's office.

As of Friday evening, the fire department was assessing gas levels in homes and providing ventilation where appropriate. Residents are slowly being permitted to return to their houses, though Trio Lane remains closed during the investigation.

The sheriff's office has started an investigation into how the incident occurred. Officials do not believe there is further risk to the community.

Numerous public safety resources responded to the incident, including the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office, Plymouth Police, and fire departments from Cascade, Waldo, Beechwood, Elkhart Lake, Oostburg, Random Lake, Adell, Town of Sheboygan Falls, Silver Creek, Town of Sheboygan, Johnsonville, Green Bush, Cedar Grove, Boltonville, Saint Ana, and Orange Cross Ambulance.

"I wish to thank all of our volunteer fire departments who band together at a moments notice to help their community in need," Sheriff Matt Spence said.

