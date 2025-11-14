Report of explosion; evacuations underway near Trio Lane in Sheboygan County

Residents are advised to avoid the area of N3160 Trio Lane following reports of a gas leak and explosion, according to the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center.

An area evacuation of 3 miles is in progress, according to the emergency rescue service.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Want to discuss this story and keep up with what’s happening in Sheboygan County? Join our new Facebook group to share stories, ask questions, and connect with neighbors.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip