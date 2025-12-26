Natural gas leak at Kewaskum compressor station 'contained' in Sheboygan County, evacuation order lifted

ADELL, Wis — TC Energy tells TMJ4 News the company has contained a natural gas leak at its Kewaskum Compressor Station in Sheboygan County near Adell, Wisconsin, according to a company statement.

The energy company said their team was notified of the leak at approximately 11:20 p.m. on Dec. 25 and immediately activated emergency response procedures. Personnel confirmed the natural gas release had been stopped at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Dec. 26.

Submitted Photo

"Our first concern is the health and safety of the community, our workers, and the environment," the company said in a statement to TMJ4 News.

Local officials evacuated a small number of nearby residents out of an abundance of caution, but the evacuation has ended, according to both TC Energy and Sheboygan County emergency response officials.

TC Energy personnel remain on site and are working closely with first responders, landowners, local utilities and regulatory authorities.

The leak occurred on TC Energy's ANR Pipeline system. There are no impacts to natural gas service to customers at this time, the company said.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Want to discuss this story and keep up with what’s happening in Sheboygan County? Join our new Facebook group to share stories, ask questions, and connect with neighbors.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip