Where should Trump eat when he is in Milwaukee?

MILWAUKEE — With Donald Trump spending the next few nights in Milwaukee because of the Republican National Convention, I wanted to know where people would take him to eat if they got dinner together.

Some of the answers included: Culver's, Real Chili, and The Edison.

Watch the video to hear all the answers...

See all of TMJ4's Republican National Convention coverage here.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip