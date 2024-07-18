$600 gold Trump shoes, a Trump unicorn, and all the unique merch sold at the RNC

MILWAUKEE — Inside and around the security perimeter of the Republican National Convention, vendors were selling tons of merchandise that featured Donald Trump and other patriotic gear.

Souvenirs are big parts of political conventions. Many people collect pins and other items to commemorate the moment. These items often symbolize a specific moment in American politics, and some people travel to conventions just to collect these artifacts.

Almost every type of item was for sale: buttons, flags, hats, shirts, books, pins, and more.

Business has been good so far. Vendors said they are completely selling out of certain items.

“I mean let’s just be honest the money’s good. I mean it truly is," LeeAnn Joyner, one of the vendors, said.

There were also a few standout items like a $600 pair of gold Donald Trump shoes, Troll doll socks that look like Donald Trump, an aluminum cigarette container, Trump dollars, and many other unique items.

“Now today I'm selling out fast of my 'fight fight fight' shirts (that show Trump after) the assassination attempts. That’s my top seller. Before I had this shirt it was my 'I’m voting for the felon' shirt," Anthony Montogomery, another vendor, said.

