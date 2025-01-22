WATERFORD, Wis. — Village trustees discussed ways to proceed with policing Tuesday night during a special meeting.

The discussion came less than 24 hours after the Town of Waterford voted 2-1 to disband the Waterford Police Department and contract with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

Previous Coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/news/local-news/town-of-waterford-votes-to-disband-police-department

Over the past year, the Waterford Police Department has been without a police chief, lost officers, and faced numerous internal investigations. As a result, board members voted to eliminate the department altogether.

The village and town share certain policing services through a contract.

“A number of officers are with the town contract for first shift, second shift, and our school resource officer,” said Zeke Jackson, Waterford village administrator.

Mike Beiermeister Zeke Jackson, Village Administrator, Village of Waterford

They contract with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office for the third shift.

Jackson told TMJ4 they received no official notification from the town.

“I think our staff and board were a little bit blindsided by that decision, given the previous action by the town board in December to discuss how the two communities would collaborate on policing,” Jackson said.

After that discussion, he said they heard nothing further.

Town documents showed that the Waterford Police Department will remain operational until the last full-time officer resigns or is terminated.

Watch: Waterford village administrator reacts to town board voting to disband police

Waterford village administrator reacts to town board voting to disband police

The department as a whole will dissolve within six months, but water patrol will remain.

Jackson reassured village residents that they are and will continue to be protected.

“They do have a police department that is operational right now, staffed by a number of officers locally via contract with the town of Waterford, and we also have 24/7 coverage via the Racine County Sheriff’s Office,” Jackson said.

That’s why village officials are taking action as they consider future policing options, which will depend on how residents provide their input.

Trustees formed a committee on policing options Tuesday to begin soliciting feedback and developing different options for consideration.

As Jackson understands it, they’ll have six months from the official notice to implement a solution.

“We’ll do the hard work necessary to keep our residents safe,” Jackson said.

Previous Coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/news/racine-county/no-decision-yet-waterford-town-board-residents-talk-policing-options

Previous Coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/news/racine-county/waterford-residents-hear-racine-county-sheriffs-pitch-for-law-enforcement-services

Previous Coverage: https://www.tmj4.com/news/racine-county/waterford-town-board-addresses-police-department-issues-sparking-disagreement-among-attendees

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip