No Decision Yet: Waterford town board, residents talk policing options

WATERFORD — Town board members did not make a decision regarding the future of policing in Waterford on Monday night.

The board held a special meeting Monday where residents could voice their concerns and desires for policing.

This follows months of investigations into both part-time and full-time officers. The Waterford Police Department has also been without a police chief since January.

Earlier this month, the town board unveiled some of the issues facing the department.

A week later, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO) made a presentation to the board regarding the services it could provide for law enforcement in the town.

Right now, a lieutenant with RCSO is supervising the department under a contract that runs through the end of the year.

On Monday night, two board members suggested appointing one of the current Waterford police officers to an overseeing role as the town figures out its next steps.

Four people spoke during the public comment session, all of whom voiced their support for rebuilding the department.

TMJ4 also received an email in favor of the Racine County Sheriff’s Office taking over law enforcement.

At times, public comments became testy, as some residents questioned the number of officers under investigation and why more details have not been released.

Eddie Olender spoke in favor of rebuilding the department.

“If we keep the group and bring on new people, they're going to integrate into the fold and understand how we operate,” Olender said.

He opposed bringing in the RCSO.

“When it comes to safety, I don't see that happening with the Racine County Sheriff's Department, plain and simple,” Olender said.

Current Patrol Officer Linda Brand also spoke in defense of her department.

“Our department has made excellent strides in protecting this community,” Brand said.

Training has been a source of intense debate and scrutiny at times.

Town Board Chair Teri Jendusa-Nicolai said the town police department does not have a field officer training manual, which she says can cause liability issues. That concern was also raised by RCSO during its presentation last week.

Brand took time to defend her department and the training its officers undergo. There was also discussion of a field training officer (FTO) manual that is in the process of being created.

“My fellow officers and I are trained equally based on law enforcement standards and Department of Justice requirements,” Brand said. “While many officers may have more education than I do, it’s mandated that we continue our training, with a minimum of 24 hours of recertification per year.”

The board will continue exploring different options for moving forward with policing. No timetable has been set for when a decision will be made.

