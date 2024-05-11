Residents seeking answers after Waterford Police staff placed on administrative leave

Town of Waterford leaders have placed at least two staff members with the area’s police department on administrative leave pending an investigation.

In a Facebook post, Waterford Town Chair Teri Jendusa-Nicolai made the announcement Wednesday but Nicolai and other board members said they aren’t sharing specifics.

“I'd definitely like to know more,” long-time Waterford resident Todd Jay said. “As soon as the details come out.”

TMJ4 News Todd Jay, long-time Waterford resident.

TMJ4’s Racine County Reporter Tahleel Mohieldin went to Waterford Police Headquarters to learn more about the investigation but was referred to a contact at the Racine County Sheriff’s Department.

A spokesperson there said the sheriff’s department has assigned a lieutenant in the area to oversee remaining staff and police operations while the investigation is underway.

Nicolai also assured people in Waterford that public safety would not be affected but she and other board members said their lawyers advised them against making any comments about the investigation.

It's the reason Waterford resident Kenneth Bobitz said he wants more transparency from board members.

TMJ4 News Kenneth Bobitz, Waterford resident.

“That doesn't sound reasonable to me, I disagree with their attitude,’ he said. “Open above-board government is what we should have."

Jay said he understands that investigations can take time but wants information to be shared about the investigation as soon as possible.

TMJ4 News has submitted an open records request with both the Waterford Police Department and the Town Clerk to learn who exactly was put on leave and why.

The Waterford Police Department staffs 9 full-time and 12 part-time officers. They service both the Village and Town of Waterford.

Talk to us: At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip