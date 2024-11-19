Waterford residents hear Racine County Sheriff’s pitch for law enforcement services

WATERFORD — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office unveiled the services it could provide to Town of Waterford residents on Monday night.

“The town has a decision to make; its constituents have a decision to make. I'm here to offer you a service,” said Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.

This comes as the Waterford Police Department is down several full-time and part-time officers, a situation Sheriff Schmaling described as unsafe.

Over the past six months, the police department has been involved in various investigations into officers. It has also been without a police chief since January.

In May, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office took over supervision of the Waterford Police Department. A lieutenant is currently overseeing the remaining officers under an agreement that runs until the end of the year. According to Town Board Chair Teri Jendusa-Nicolai, that agreement can be terminated at any time.

During the presentation, Sheriff Schmaling outlined the resources his agency can provide, including deputies that undergo hundreds of hours of training.

If the town were to pursue a contract with the Sheriff’s Office, Schmaling said deputies would be stationed in Waterford and use the town building as their office. Citations would go to the town, not the county.

The pitch also included many resources the current department lacks, including a records bureau, a SWAT team, 24/7 supervision, and body cameras.

“I have a way of providing better service to you at a better price, and you as citizens need to decide if you want to take advantage of better services at cost savings or rebuild your agency and spend more money and gamble,” said Schmaling.

Costs for the town would depend on the contract and services that Waterford desires, but Schmaling estimates the town could save $2 million over the next five years.

Town residents had the opportunity to ask questions of the Sheriff’s Office, and some became critical, suggesting that the Sheriff’s Office was disparaging the current police department.

Tanya Maney, a town of Waterford resident who has been critical of the current situation, questioned why the town board did not present this information six months ago, before turmoil ensued.

“Everything should have been upfront instead of dragging this out all this time,” she said.

At last week’s town board meeting, Jendusa-Nicolai noted four different investigations between May and October.

“Our police officers have been dragged through the mud, and it has not been a good look for them,” Maney said. “They haven't really been able to tell their side for various reasons.”

Maney had no issue with the presentation itself.

The search for a new police chief has been put on hold due to the investigations, and it is unclear when or if that search will resume.

Currently, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office provides law enforcement services for seven different communities in Racine County.

Jendusa-Nicolai said the town board plans to hold public meetings regarding the future of law enforcement in the town. No exact dates have been set at this time.

