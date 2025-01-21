Town of Waterford votes to disband police department

TOWN OF WATERFORD, Wis. — The Town of Waterford voted Monday night to disband their police department.

The town will contract with the Racine County Sheriff's Office for law enforcement services beginning "as soon as practical." The contract will last for at least five years.

In the 2-1 vote, the Town Board notified the Village of Waterford that their earlier counterproposal to continue providing police services to the village was withdrawn.

The current contract providing police services to the village will end when it expires, when the last full-time police officer leaves, or within six months - whichever scenario happens first.

The Town of Waterford also said it plans to hire a part-time police chief to oversee the town's water patrol. They will also eliminate police clerk positions, since the Sheriff's Office will be taking over those duties.

TMJ4's Jenna Rae has reached out to the Racine County Sheriff's Office for comment, and we will update this story when we learn more.

