EXCLUSIVE: Son of Racine home explosion victims gives health update on mom, grandfather

RACINE, Wis. — The victims of the home explosion in Racine are making good strides on the road to recovery.

The explosion and fire happened Tuesday evening on Gilson Street near Ashland Avenue. Family members identified the victims as Tim LaPoint and his adult daughter, Michelle Haws.

Cody Haws Cody Haws, Michelle Haws, and Tim LaPoint

Michelle’s son, Cody Haws, spoke with TMJ4 exclusively Friday evening outside of Columbia St. Mary's Hospital in Milwaukee.

"I don't know if my mom would be alive if they hadn't stepped in,” Cody said.

Michelle was pulled out of the burning home by a heroic neighbor.

The neighbors also came to the aid of his grandfather, who was able to escape the burning home. Cody got a call from another neighbor Tuesday night as the terrifying moment unfolded.

"I dropped everything. I was still at work, dropped it and said, 'I'm going home,’” Cody said.

Tim was released from the hospital today. However, Michelle suffered severe burns on 30% of her body.

Watch: Son of Racine home explosion victims gives update on mom, grandfather

Son of Racine home explosion victims gives health update on mom, grandfather

"On her face and her hands—that was the worst of the burns,” Cody explained.

Michelle had her first skin graft surgery at Columbia St. Mary's Hospital on Friday afternoon.

"She's looking better, and it's going to take a long time. Excited to see that she's making progress. It will be great when we can talk to her and see the smile on her face,” Cody said.

The surgery was a step in the right direction on her long road to recovery.

"Every day is more good news,” Cody said.

As for the house, Cody and his grandfather haven't gone to see the damage yet.

"It hasn't all really sunk in. It's small things later when you realize, 'Oh, I don't have that anymore,' or 'Oh, there's some photo you want to look at, and you don't have it, right?' It will take a while for that to sink in, but it's gone."

Cody is beyond grateful for the community stepping up to helphis family in multiple ways. Cody created this fundraiser to help his mom and grandfather during this difficult time.

Neighbors created this Amazon Wishlist to help Michelle and Tim get back on their feet.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip