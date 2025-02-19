Neighbors jump into action, help get victims to safety after Racine home explodes

RACINE, Wis. — Tyler Lau and Stacie Kraft’s hearts raced as they witnessed a terrifying scene unfold just two doors down from their home across the street: a violent explosion rocked a neighbor’s house.

It happened Tuesday evening on the 2600 block of Gilson Street.

Stacie and Tyler spoke briefly with TMJ4 at a safe location after they were forced to evacuate.

The couple was in their living room when they heard a loud bang. They looked out their window, springing into action, knowing time was of the essence as flames started to grow.

“We had seconds,” Kraft recalled.

As debris scattered, they immediately began shouting to ensure that everyone was safe, putting themselves at risk. Both Stacie and Tyler soon learned a woman was still trapped inside the burning home.

“I looked over to the side, and there’s this old man standing by the house,” Lau said. “I ran over, and this lady was trying to get out. I pulled her out of that window.”

Kraft went to attend to the man, who she said was still in shock following the blast.

Lau told TMJ4 he successfully rescued the woman just moments before the flames engulfed the entire structure.

“I looked back at the house, and it was completely engulfed. It’s pretty much not even a house anymore at this point,” he added.

Though the cause of the explosion remains under investigation, Kraft recounted her experience comforting the man who had just escaped the inferno and what may have led to the blast.

“When I was talking to him, I was hugging him to keep him warm. He told me he had just installed an oven that afternoon and didn’t know what had happened. He said he didn’t smell anything.”

Both victims suffered severe burns, according to the couple, but the full extent of their injuries has yet to be determined.

As the aftermath unfolded, Lau and Kraft expressed their concerns for the injured neighbors.

“You never know what’s going to happen,” Kraft said. “Cherish what you have. Now those two people don’t have a home.”

The explosion and fire displaced residents in a couple of nearby homes. The American Red Cross is assisting those displaced residents.

The Racine Fire Department said it caused $200,000 in damage to the duplex, and an unknown amount of damage to surrounding homes and buildings.

