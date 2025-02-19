DEVELOPING: What we know about an explosion in Racine near Drexel and Gilson

RACINE, Wis. — Crews are battling a fire in a neighborhood near Drexel and Gilson following an explosion, according to the Racine Police Department.

Police said two people were injured and are receiving treatment. They are also asking residents and commuters to avoid the area as first responders work at the scene.

Photos sent to our newsroom show large clouds of smoke as emergency crews respond to the area.

We have reached out to the Racine Fire Department, but they were unable to provide additional details as their crews are busy at the scene.

Two crews are en route to the scene as we continue to gather details and will bring them to you as we get them.

