After an explosion left a house in Racine decimated, people in the neighborhood are coming together to ensure those who called the place home have more than ruins to return to.

After rescuing a woman from a burning building near Ashland Ave. and Gilson St. on Tuesday, Tyler Lau and his girlfriend, Stacie Kraft, felt there was more work to be done.

“My heart goes out to them,” Lau said of the two people injured in the explosion. “I am deeply sorrowed that they had to experience this type of traumatic event.”

TMJ4 News Tyler Lau

RELATED: Neighbors jump into action, help get victims to safety after Racine home explodes

The couple has partnered with Lutheran Church of the Redeemer nearby to hold a donation drive collecting blankets, toiletries, and other necessities.

Church Pastor Matt James said he was looking for a way to help care for his neighbors and was happy to get involved with the drive.

TMJ4 News Pastor Matt James

James also offered the mother and father displaced in the explosion use of the church’s parsonage.

“It sits empty often,” he explained. “We just wanted to make sure we could make that available if they wanted to, especially since it’s right here in their neighborhood.”

Watch: Racine neighbors offer support, place to stay after house explosion

Neighbors rally around Racine house explosion victims

RELATED: 'We are so glad that they’re alive': Family shares update on victims of Racine house explosion

In that Racine neighborhood, community support wasn’t just limited to the family impacted.

When firefighters on shift Tuesday night put in an order for four tacos, La Tapatia owners Lauro and Hermelinda Dabalos wouldn’t take their money, instead giving away 40 tacos for free.

TMJ4 News, Tahleel Mohieldin Lauro Dabalos

Lutheran Church of the Redeemer on Drexel Ave. will be taking donations for the next couple of days from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kraft has also set up an Amazon wish list for the father and daughter who are still recovering in the hospital from the explosion.

“It's gonna be a long road, but we'll be there to help them,” Lau said.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip