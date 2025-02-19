'We are so glad that they’re alive': Family shares update on victims of Racine house explosion

RACINE, Wis. — A father and his adult daughter remain hospitalized after their Racine home exploded and then caught fire.

Video shows the moment the house on Gilson Street near Ashland Avenue exploded. A loud booming sound is heard, followed by a flash of light. Debris then falls onto a neighbor's home.

Family members identified the victims as Tim LaPoint and his adult daughter Michelle Haws.

"We are so glad that they’re alive, that they made it through the fire," LaPoint's sister-in-law, Kim LaPoint, told TMJ4 News.

"It’s going to be a long recovery," LaPoint's brother John LaPoint said.

The family explained that Tim suffered burns and is expected to be OK. Michelle was placed in a medically induced coma.

"It’s just horrible. I just wish that it never happened," neighbor Jeanie Gonzalez said.

Tim was able to escape. Neighbor Tyler Lau pulled Michelle out through a window.

"I believe if the roles were reversed, that somebody would put God there to help me out as well," Lau said.

Neighbors described Tim and Michelle as friendly, good people. They are working on ways to offer their support, including this Amazon wishlist.

