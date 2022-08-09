Wisconsin primary election 2022: Live updates, results from August 9 contests

MILWAUKEE — Candidates in dozens of Democratic and Republican primary election races are facing off in Southeastern Wisconsin on Tuesday.

The biggest races to keep an eye on: The Republican primary for governor, and the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. Incumbents Gov. Tony Evers and Sen. Ron Johnson hope to keep their seats against a number of challengers, including businessman Tim Michels and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch for governor and current Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes for U.S. Senate.

There are also a host of more local races, including the state-wide treasurer, secretary of state and lieutenant governor as well as sheriffs and members of the state Assembly in the counties and districts. Notable among the Assembly races is in the 63rd district, where Assembly Speaker Robin Vos seeks to keep his seat.

One common theme so far is the split in endorsements between candidates from former President Donald Trump and his former Vice President, Mike Pence. Trump has thrown his weight behind Michels and the candidate running against Vos, Adam Steen. Pence meanwhile backed Kleefisch.

Aug. 9, 2022 2 p.m. update: Voting-themed events kick off in the Milwaukee area

Registered to vote? Folks here at Metcalfe Park have found pure joy in educating their community on how and where to vote!



They’re at the Metcalfe Park Rising till 5PM with free food, a DJ and other educational resources @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/iJlGEPLC22 — Jessica Madhukar (@JessicaMadhukar) August 9, 2022

