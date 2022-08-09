Jammin at the Polls draws some Milwaukee residents to vote for the first time

MILWAUKEE — Who knew voting could make people dance? Metcalfe Park Community Bridge organizers figured out a way to draw in locals for their Jamming at the Polls event on Tuesday.

The event featured free food, a live DJ, artists, and resources to help get people registered to vote.

"We gotta make it fun! We gotta jam out," said Melody McCurtis, Deputy Director of the Metcalfe Park Community Bridges Inc.

McCurtis shared that the event was geared to encourage people to simply vote regardless of who they choose.

"We're just trying to create that one-stop shop where our folks are educated on how to cast their ballot, they have the resources to do it and they can do it while dancing," said McCurtis.

Important resources:

>> Get live election results here

>> Watch TMJ4 live election coverage here

For voters like Amelia Young, it was her first time exercising her civic duty.

"As soon as I leave here, I'm going to vote," said Young.

Young has lived in the Metcalfe Park area for almost a decade. This year she decided she wanted to make her voice heard.

"I just want to see a lot of change in the neighborhood," said Young.

Neighborhood organizers have made a commitment to host Jammin at the Polls, a Metcalfe Park tradition.

"We're gonna keep taking it upon ourselves to talk in our community language, meeting our folks where they're at, and give them this much-needed civic engagement education as possible," said McCurtis.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip