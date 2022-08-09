Watch Now
See county-by-county results for Wisconsin's August 9 primary election here

The polls are open and the voting is underway for the 2022 Wisconsin Primary. Here are the republicans on the ballot for Wisconsin governor.
Posted at 5:10 PM, Aug 09, 2022
Beginning at 8:00 p.m. when polls close, the embedded map below will update with county-by-county data for a dozen key races across the state.

