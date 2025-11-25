MEQUON, Wis. — Police in Ozaukee County are continuing their search for repeat burglars tied to a South American crime ring that has targeted at least a dozen homes in the Mequon area.

Through open records requests, TMJ4 obtained the locations of nine of the burglary incidents that Mequon police believe are linked to the crime ring. The addresses are not being shared to respect the victims' privacy.

TMJ4 visited all nine of those homes Monday to check in with the homeowners. All five with whom we made contact declined interviews based on privacy concerns.

Some of them told us they are glad the issue continues to receive media coverage so the perpetrators can be caught.

Almost all of the targeted homes were located at the ends of cul-de-sacs, with some in adjacent neighborhoods that border and back up to the same wooded areas. Residents reported similar items being stolen in each case, including cash, jewelry and expensive handbags.

The case first gained widespread attention when video of the crimes captured on a trail camera went viral across the area.

Watch: Open records requests show South American crime ring has targeted nearly every corner of Mequon this year

"We have cameras everywhere, but it doesn't seem to be much of a deterrent," said Charles Wiercinski, a Mequon resident.

One victim told TMJ4 how thieves smashed through her glass backyard door during the break-in. Neighbors have since set up watch groups to address the issue while police continue their search.

"I couldn't believe it. I couldn't believe the destruction and how rapidly they had done this," said Lynee Langlois, a burglary victim, last week.

When contacted for comment Monday, the Mequon Police Department said it has no additional information to share about the ongoing investigation at this time.

