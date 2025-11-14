MEQUON, Wis. — Mequon police are warning residents about an organized crime group responsible for a string of home burglaries targeting properties with wooded backyards, particularly on weekends.

The suspects are a part of a larger criminal organization that has been connected to arrests in southern Florida, according to Captain John Hoell of the Mequon Police Department.

Watch: Mequon neighbors adapt as police search for 'organized' crime group tied to home burglaries in multiple states

Mequon police investigate string of burglaries

"This is not a group of people who are down on their luck and decided to break into a house. This is a bigger organization, so this group needs to be stopped," Hoell said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Captain John Hoell with the Mequon Police Department

The burglars have been using power tools, including reciprocating saws, to cut safes during their break-ins. Police have released home surveillance footage showing suspects sneaking into backyards through wooded areas.

Charles Wiercinski, a Mequon resident who moved to his 1950s-built home about eight years ago, said the criminal activity is concerning for the neighborhood.

"We've seen the footage of people sneaking into people's backyards through wooded areas and things like that," Wiercinski said.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Charles Wiercinski

His family experienced a car break-in during their first summer in the home. Despite having security cameras throughout his property, Wiercinski and his family are still remaining vigilant.

Police are advising residents to secure cash, jewelry and handbags, especially during weekends when the burglaries have been most frequent.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip