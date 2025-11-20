Mequon neighbors organize watch groups, recommend enhanced security after string of burglaries

MEQUON, Wis. — Mequon residents are banding together and increasing security measures after a series of home burglaries that police say are connected to a South American crime gang.

The latest break-in occurred Friday, adding to weeks of similar incidents across the city. Trail cameras throughout Mequon have captured footage of suspects walking through wooded areas before targeting homes.

"We're a very close-knit neighborhood and we take care of each other and look out for each other," Tessa Lynch, who lives in Mequon, said.

The burglaries have left residents feeling nervous.

"I think it was just really unsettling to everyone because no one wants to see grown men walking through the woods that aren't supposed to be there," Lynch said.

Lynch and neighbor, Eric Miller, both live blocks away from where trail cameras spotted the suspects.

"I've heard several more instances of it, and you obviously see what's going on in different communities, and you realize we're not immune from anything," Miller said.

Lynch recently sent an email to her neighborhood warning residents to stay vigilant and watch out for one another.

"I just sent an email so that people are aware of it, and it certainly made everyone chat and correspond via email as to what they're doing, if they're home, if they're not home, if they wanted just some extra eyes at their place," Lynch explained.

The concern extends beyond Miller and Lynch's neighborhood. Miller said he's noticed security changes throughout the city during his morning runs.

"I've noticed all of a sudden I'm setting off a lot of motion detector lights in places that I hadn't seen it before, and so I'm thinking, okay, people are probably getting very concerned, maybe I should be getting more and more concerned myself," Miller added.

It's a change Mequon Police recommend, in addition to added security.

"We are seriously, and we have been talking about it in the last few weeks, thinking about motion detectors," Miller said.

For now, Lynch said her advice for others is to stay vigilant and get to know the people in your neighborhood.

"Be aware of your surroundings. If you can have a security system, it sounds like that's supposed to be great," Lynch said. "This is the time to know who lives near you, to get to know them, to build that community so that you feel some sort of camaraderie and everyone's going through the same thing and everyone's a little unnerved about what's going on."

Police are still looking for the thieves responsible for these break-ins. If you know any information, you're encouraged to call Mequon Police at 262-242-3500.

