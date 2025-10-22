Neighbors split after Port Washington implements new safety plan for city meetings amid data center protests

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — Port Washington has implemented a new safety plan for Common Council meetings following widespread protests over a controversial data center project and associated power lines.

The safety measures are already in effect and include more officers designated to meetings and reminders to attendees that decorum must be respected, according to the Port Washington Police Department. The changes come after protesters loudly disrupted recent meetings opposing the data center complex and power lines it will bring to the area.

"I think it's stifling. No question. I feel intimidated," said David Aversa, a Saukville resident whose property sits along one of the proposed power line routes.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News David Aversa

Aversa attended recent meetings where protesters voiced opposition to the project. If the primary route is chosen by the state's Public Service Commission, his property would be affected by the transmission lines being built to serve the complex.

"When I drive down my driveway for the rest of my life, and see hundreds of these trees gone and a piece of flat ground where they were, that rips my soul," Aversa said.

The police chief said the safety plan is designed to protect everyone in government and those who attend meetings.

Mark Doll, a lifelong Port resident who now lives in the town and serves on the Plan Commission, supports the safety plan.

"We need to keep everybody safe, and I'm glad they are doing that," Doll said. "There's no reason to boo and belittle our city officials for doing the best they can."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Mark Doll

The city moved their most recent meeting to a larger venue to accommodate the crowds. During that meeting, the mayor issued a proclamation against the power line route that would affect Aversa's property.

"They wanted to be heard, and they couldn't be heard. That was the frustration. That's why people were chanting. That's why people were saying, 'My voice is here. I want to be heard,'" Aversa said.

The $8 billion data center project has already been approved and is quickly moving toward construction.

