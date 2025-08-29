Mequon wetland restoration project aims to reduce flooding, erosion near Lake Michigan bluffs

A new wetland restoration project is underway at Virmond Park in Mequon, designed to improve water flow and reduce flooding in surrounding areas near the Lake Michigan bluffs.

Jeff Konkel, who lives across the street from the park above the bluffs, contacted TMJ4 News about the project after watching decades of erosion in the woods behind his home.

Over the years, Konkel has documented how runoff and floods have eroded the forest and, more concerning, the bluffs themselves. Recent flooding from a few weeks ago highlighted the ongoing problem.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News The bluffs overlooking Lake Michigan at Virmond Park in Mequon, Wis.

"We were just concerned that we didn't want any more water that was already coming to the park coming onto our property and to all the other properties on the ravine," Konkel said. "(To) help preserve this area is very important. Otherwise, that bluff will continue to accelerate its fall."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Jeff Konkel

As of this week, crews have begun excavating the West side of Virmond Park to create a new wetland area as part of the restoration effort.

The project was planned before the recent floods. According to a spokesperson for the Planning and Parks Department, the project was redesigned to include additional drainage away from neighboring homes, as a result of resident feedback.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Remediation work begins at Virmond Park in Mequon, Wis.

is part of a larger countywide effort to manage runoff from higher elevations to the west heading toward Lake Michigan.

A few weeks ago, TMJ4 News spoke to Andrew Struck with the Ozaukee County Planning and Parks Department about several already complete projects, funded by the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Andrew Struck

Struck said these restoration projects focus on "restoring these historic wetlands." The construction of retaining ponds and basins helps address water management on a broader scale.

The work will likely take months to complete.

"First and foremost, the County is keenly aware of neighbor concerns, particularly regarding wetland impacts and drainage patterns on the Virmond park property. These are significant concerns for the County as well. This project is designed to enhance and restore wetlands. The final plans show the primary water outflow from the project area directed away from the residential area and bluff to existing, naturally occurring wetland on the property.



To ensure success, the County has partnered with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, Wisconsin Coastal Management Program and the Fund for Lake Michigan. These organizations have reviewed plans to the effort to study the conditions at Virmond and the planned work. Their review determined the project plans to be so successful that they contributed their limited grant funds to the effort to restore and enhance wetlands which will also protect the bluff and the neighboring residential area.



This project has been shaped by substantial community engagement—truly more communication with neighbors than I’ve seen on any county project in recent memory. In response to feedback from those meetings, the plan was redesigned to include additional wetlands and a culvert redesign at added cost. In spite of the additional cost I believe these changes strengthen the project and address neighbor input.



The County Planning and Parks Department has a strong track record of successful wetland restoration and enhancement efforts across Ozaukee County, and I am confident this project will be equally successful. ~ Ozaukee County Planning and Parks Department Spokesperson

