Ozaukee County parks helped reduce flooding impact during recent heavy rainfall

TOWN OF GRAFTON, Wis. — Ozaukee County leaders credit infrastructure and habitat restoration projects at local parks with helping retain water runoff.

Despite the county receiving several inches of rain, Ozaukee was largely spared from the worst of the flooding that hit the Milwaukee area last weekend.

Over the past 15 years, Ozaukee County has invested more than $12 million into restoration projects countywide, according to county leaders. The funding comes from the federal Great Lakes Restoration Initiative with some additional state funding here and there.

"This is why we need these spaces," said Andrew Struck, Ozaukee County's Director of Planning and Parks.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Andrew Struck

In the wake of the floods, Struck's department gave local leaders a tour of several parks Friday, including Lion's Den Gorge Nature Preserve in the Town of Grafton near Lake Michigan. The preserve isn't just pretty — it's also functional, which became apparent during last weekend's floods.

"We fared pretty well, and that's because we've been investing in these projects," Struck said. "A lot of these wetland areas were either farmed over or are degraded, and so restoration is returning those historic wetlands. So we're actually creating basins."

Thiensville's Village Park is one example where overflow from the Milwaukee River rushed in, keeping severe flooding off many of the village's main streets.

"Some of our parks are somewhat designed to manage that water, so we can keep it out of people's basements," Struck said. "Any bit helps, especially when you are talking about these coastal parks," Struck said.

It's a twofold benefit to neighbors who enjoy the parks that also help reduce flooding.

"My house was fine luckily, but I think Downtown Port had some [flooding]," said park visitor and parent Victoria Debarge. "[Lion's Den Gorge] is really great for families to come and visit."

Future projects are planned to protect Ozaukee's lakeside bluffs from erosion.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip