MEQUON, Wis. — A change to Mequon's zoning codes could allow neighbors who live on the bluffs above Lake Michigan easier access to the beach.

The Mequon Common Council is currently working on a change to its zoning codes to allow for the so-called 'floating' staircases to be built in residents yards.

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Ozaukee County oversaw the construction of a 'floating' staircase at Mequon's Virmond Park in 2023.

Andrzej Sitarski helped pioneer this technology through his Grafton-based company About Nature, LLC. He says several neighbors have been trying to build these for years.

"It stabilizes the bluff," Sitarski said. "With a permanent structure, the force is directed down. With our system, it's directed against the bluff."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Andrzej Sitarski

Rather than being dug into the side of the bluff, these staircases are held up by a network of suspension cables. According to Sitarski, it helps avoid damaging the structure of the bluff while also providing support and increased flexibility for the stairs.

The idea is to insulate the stairwell from damage from decades of small shifts and erosion.

WATCH: Mequon neighbors may soon be able to install 'floating' staircases on Lake Michigan bluff

Mequon neighbors may soon be able to install 'floating' staircases on Lake Michigan bluff

One of these staircases already exists in Ozaukee County's nearby Virmond Park. After it was constructed in 2023 under County authority, neighbors expressed a desire to do the same in their yards.

Cynthia Marsh walks through Virmond Park with her dog Dexter every morning. She used to live on the bluff nearby, and she would have loved the opportunity to build one for her own home.

"It's a wonderful outlet to get down to the beach," Marsh said. "Back in the day, if I had the money, I would definitely do it."

Alex Gaul // TMJ4 News Cynthia Marsh

The ordinance allowing for the staircases had its first reading at Tuesday evening's Common Council meeting and could be passed as early as June.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip