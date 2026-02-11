Man found guilty after no contest pleas in 2025 wrong-way crash that killed Oostburg couple

PORT WASHINGTON, Wis. — An Ozaukee County judge found a man charged in a deadly wrong-way crash that killed an Oostburg couple last year guilty Tuesday afternoon.

Ace Vue took a plea deal, pleading no contest and waiving his right to a trial. Judge Sandy Williams found him guilty on three felony counts related to the May 2025 crash that took the lives of Jay and Nicole Horne and seriously injured their adult daughter.

"I will find his pleas to be free, voluntary and informed... And I do so find you guilty," Williams said.

The crash occurred when Vue was driving more than 100 miles per hour the wrong way on I-43. Dramatic dashcam video from Vue's car shows him speeding past several vehicles before the head-on collision that also seriously injured Vue.

"Losing one family member would have been horrific, but two at the same time has been a little much," Pauline Heyman, Jay Horne's sister, told TMJ4 in the days following the crash.

Under the plea deal, the two Class B felony counts of first-degree reckless homicide were reduced to Class C felony counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. The agreement also reduced count three to a Class F felony and dismissed counts four through 10.

Prosecutors told TMJ4 that after the proceedings, the outcome was "fair" for the family and are recommending Vue serve 20 years in prison plus another 15 years of extended supervision. However, Judge Williams could still impose a longer sentence.

Vue's sentencing is scheduled for mid-May.

