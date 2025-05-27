Oostburg community grieves loss of couple killed in wrong-way crash

OOSTBURG, Wis. — The waters of Lake Michigan serve as a serene backdrop for Pauline Heyman, who finds solace at the coast during her time of grief.

“At nighttime, if I can't sleep, this is where I come,” she shares.

Heyman has been grappling with the devastating loss of her brother, Jay Horne, and his wife, Nicole, who were killed in a wrong-way crash early Monday morning.

"Losing one family member would have been horrific, but two at the same time has been a little much,” Heyman remarked, her voice catching in her throat.

Their tragic incident unfolded as they were returning home from picking up their 22-year-old daughter, Allissa, from the airport.

“My sister-in-law Nicole lived long enough to call 911 — to get help. And by the time the responders got there, they were both gone,” Heyman explained.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) reports that a 34-year-old Milwaukee man, Ace Vue, was driving in the wrong direction from Belgium to Port Washington on I-43 for approximately seven minutes before colliding with the Hornes' vehicle.

Vue remains in critical condition, and the investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing.

OCSD requested Vue be charged with 1st Degree Reckless Homicide and Reckless Driving Causing Great Bodily Harm.

Allissa, who was also involved in the crash, is suffering from serious injuries but is stable as of Tuesday afternoon, according to family members.

“They’re just going to be missed by everybody,” Heyman said.

The impact of this tragedy extends beyond the immediate family to their hometown of Oostburg, where the Hornes were known for their strong community ties.

“Family was super important to them, and that makes this even more difficult,” Kevin Bruggink, the school district superintendent, noted.

He reflected on how their values were passed on to their children, particularly Allissa, who has spent the last year as a student teacher and softball coach.

“She reflected the best qualities of her parents in terms of really being generous with her time and with her gifts," Bruggink stated. "That’s part of the legacy that won’t go away."

As Oostburg comes together to process this heartbreaking loss, Heyman is leaning on her faith for strength and holding on to the inspiring words of her brother, lost too soon.

“When I feel now I can't do it, I'm hearing him say, 'You can and you're gonna.'"

