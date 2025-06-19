New video shows moments before deadly wrong-way crash in Ozaukee County

PORT WASHINGTON — Newly released dashcam footage shows the moments leading up to a fatal wrong-way collision on Interstate 43 that killed an Oostburg couple last month.

The video comes from the vehicle of Ace Vue, 34, who was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-43 at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour before the crash.

The footage shows several cars narrowly avoiding Vue's vehicle before the fatal collision with a car carrying Jay and Nicole Horne and their daughter, Allissa. The couple died in the crash, while Allissa sustained injuries.

Vue has pleaded not guilty to charges of reckless first-degree homicide.

