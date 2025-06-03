Bond for man accused of killing Oostburg couple in wrong-way crash set at $2 million

An Ozaukee County judge set bond for Ace Vue, the man accused of causing a May 26 crash that killed an Ozaukee couple, at $2 million.

Prosecutors say they still don’t know what caused Vue to drive the wrong way on I-43. They say he had been driving circles around Port Washington to just north of the Sheboygan County line.

Dashcam from Vue’s vehicle shows he suddenly stopped in the northbound lanes, u-turned, and drove the wrong way at close to 100 miles per hour, passing some 20 cars before the fatal collision that killed Jay and Nicole Horne.

Vue was taken into custody Monday at his parents' home, after being released from the hospital without the sheriff’s office knowledge. Prosecutors said that they previously had believed Vue would need significant inpatient care. There was a misunderstanding on the level of care required.

Vue appeared virtually from the Ozaukee County Jail in a wheelchair and a neck brace. He spent most of the hearing with his head down, almost looking like he was asleep.

A blood test is still pending, but law enforcement says it’s “likely” he was under the influence.

