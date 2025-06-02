Wrong-way driver faces reckless homicide charges after deadly head-on collision on I-43

A Milwaukee man is facing reckless homicide charges after driving the wrong way and crashing his vehicle head-on into another vehicle.

RELATED COVERAGE: Community gathers to remember Oostburg couple killed in wrong-way crash

Ace Vue, 34, drove the wrong direction from Belgium to Port Washington on I-43 for approximately seven minutes before colliding with another vehicle.

Jay and Nicole Horne of Oostburg, who were in the other vehicle, were killed in the crash. Their 22-year-old daughter, Allissa, was severely injured.

Vue's vehicle had a dash cam installed, which showed he reached speeds of more than 100 MPH at times. His dash cam clocked the speed at 92 MPH just before the crash.

Vue was also injured in the crash and was initially hospitalized. He is now facing two counts of first degree reckless homicide and one count of first degree reckless injury.

If convicted, each count of reckless homicide carries a sentence of up to 60 years in prison.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip