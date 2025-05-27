Fredonia standoff: Man charged in 38-hour standoff, bond set at $1M

A Fredonia man is facing several charges after a tense 38-hour standoff with law enforcement that began with reports of gunfire in a residential neighborhood and ended with his arrest.

Matthew Novak, 37, appeared virtually in Ozaukee County Circuit Court on Tuesday, facing charges that include:

- Second-degree recklessly endangering safety

- Failure to comply with an officer's attempt to take a person into custody

- Intentionally pointing a firearm at a law enforcement officer

- Three counts of threat to a law enforcement officer

Court appearance

TMJ4

Novak's bail was set at $1 million during his initial appearance. He has been in custody since his release from a mental health facility.

During the hearing, Novak spent much of the time making faces and gestures into the Zoom camera. At times, he yelled and pounded his chest, though his microphone remained muted throughout the proceedings.

Initial Incident

TMJ4 News police standoff in Fredonia

According to a criminal complaint filed on May 27, deputies responded to Novak’s Fox Glen Road residence on May 8 just after 8:30 p.m. after a neighbor reported hearing numerous gunshots.

The complaint details the hours-long standoff between law enforcement and Novak, who allegedly made numerous threats and told officers he possessed multiple weapons. He also admitted to using LSD, cocaine, and marijuana, according to the complaint.

Prosecutors say the situation escalated when law enforcement observed him wearing night vision goggles and pointing a rifle at an armored sheriff's office vehicle.

The standoff continued through May 9 and ultimately ended on May 10, just before 11 a.m.

How it ended

TMJ4 News Members of the Ozaukee Sheriff’s Office address the media after a long standoff in Fredonia.

Law enforcement said they tried nearly every tactic in the book before settling on one that worked: an unmanned high-pressure water hose.

"He got that direct pressure, and that ultimately led him to come out of the home," Sheriff Christy Knowles said in a press conference on May 12.

Arrest and aftermath

Tahleel Mohieldin A Fredonia home following a standoff with authorities lasting about 38 hours.

Prosecutors say that when Novak came downstairs, he allegedly displayed two middle fingers to the arrest team and did not comply with orders before they deployed a "less-than-lethal beanbag round" to his upper right thigh. He was then taken into custody.

After being arrested, Novak told officers he was willing to die in the home and had no intention of coming out until the very end when he got cold from the water from the fire hoses, according to the

complaint.

Prosecutors also stated that Novak had barricaded himself in a room with a good vantage point of anyone making entry, and said he intended to kill anyone who entered the home that he deemed a threat.

Several guns seized from home

A search warrant executed on May 14 led to the recovery of four handguns, nine long guns, ammunition, night vision goggles, thermal optics, and multiple electronic devices, according to the complaint.

In court on Tuesday, Novak’s attorney requested a competency evaluation, which reportedly left Novak confused and dismayed, according to TMJ4’s Ozaukee County reporter Alex Gaul.

Watch: Fredonia standoff: Man charged in 38-hour standoff, bond set at $1M

What's next

He is scheduled for a doctor's report return on June 10 at the Ozaukee County Justice Center, according to court records.

According to court records, in addition to the $1 million bond, Novak was ordered to:

- Maintain absolute sobriety

-Not possess or consume any intoxicants or controlled substances without a prescription

-Keep prescription meds in their original containers

-Comply with a no-contact order

-Refrain from possessing firearms

-Have no contact with the Village of Fredonia

If convicted on all counts, he faces a potential maximum sentence exceeding 37 years in prison.

