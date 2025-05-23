Watch Now
Suspect in Fredonia standoff charged after release from mental health facility

Fredonia home following standoff
Tahleel Mohieldin
A Fredonia home following a standoff with authorities lasting about 38 hours.
Fredonia home following standoff
Posted

FREDONIA, Wis. — The suspect in a Fredonia tactical situation was released from a mental health facility Thursday and was immediately taken into custody by the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office.

Matthew Novak, 37, is facing multiple charges after reportedly playing loud music and shooting off firearms inside his home on Fox Glen Road, leading to a standoff with law enforcement that began the evening of Thursday, May 8, and lasted nearly 38 hours.

Residents in the area were advised to shelter in place and stay in their basements while the situation unfolded, because Novak was considered to pose a "significant threat to the safety of the community and law enforcement."

The following charges have been referred to the Ozaukee County District Attorney's Office:

  • Battery or Threat to a Law Enforcement Officer
  • Endanger Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon
  • First Degree Reckless Endangering Safety
  • Failure to Comply with Law Enforcement Officer’s Attempt to Take Person into Custody

An initial court appearance for Novak will be scheduled once formal charges are filed by the District Attorney’s Office.

