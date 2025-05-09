Residents on Fox Glen Road in Fredonia urged to shelter as police engage armed individual

VILLAGE OF FREDONIA, Wis. — Residents on Fox Glen Road in the Village of Fredonia are being instructed to shelter in their basements due to a police standoff involving an armed individual, according to the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials have closed Fox Glen, Pheasant Lane, and Partridge Lane to traffic, and electrical power in the affected neighborhood was temporarily shut off but has since been restored.
The ongoing police standoff has prompted the closure of St. John’s Church and daycare due to their proximity to the incident.
The sheriff's office said it is contacting all residents on Fox Glen Road, Pheasant Lane, and Partridge Lane, giving them the option to either remain indoors or accept a police escort out of the area, traveling to Martin Avenue.
What we know so far:
Authorities report that the individual remains inside his residence and is considered "extremely dangerous" and heavily armed. Law enforcement is actively working to de-escalate the situation, describing it as "volatile," and stating that the armed subject continues to refuse cooperation.
This is a developing public safety situation. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
