'We were scraping the bottom': Fredonia tactical response ends after use of fire hose and wall demolition

VILLAGE OF FREDONIA, Wis. — Authorities in Ozaukee County say they had to "scrape the bottom" of their tactical options to end a standoff in Fredonia that began on Thursday, May 8, and lasted more than a day and a half.

In an update on Monday, May 12, the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said a 37-year-old man barricaded himself on the second floor of a home during the entire standoff.

TMJ4 News Members of the Ozaukee Sheriff’s Office address the media after a long standoff in Fredonia.

From previous encounters with the man, authorities knew he had significant firepower in his home and harbored animosity toward law enforcement. During the standoff, the sheriff's office reported that the man was shouting threats, claiming he would kill anyone who entered the home.

"We were scraping the bottom. What else can we do to get this guy out of the house peacefully? And my team behind me came up with 'let's use water.' We've seen this in training; that's why trainings are so important to law enforcement and our SWAT teams and special response teams," Sheriff Christy Knowles said.

Law enforcement eventually resorted to removing walls from the front of the house and setting up an unmanned fire hose in an attempt to get the suspect to surrender.

The sheriff said the house remains unsafe for authorities to enter, and everyone in the area should stay away until further notice.

Tahleel Mohieldin A Fredonia home following a standoff with authorities lasting about 38 hours.

