Fredonia standoff ends after 37 hours, police say suspect is in custody

VILLAGE OF FREDONIA, Wis. — A tactical standoff on Fox Glen Rd. in the Village of Fredonia finally ended after 37 hours, when the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) announced a suspect was arrested and residents were safe to return to their homes.

OCSO wrote in an update on Facebook, that the suspect was taken into custody around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Authorities got a call from neighbors who said they heard gunshots coming from one of the homes on Fox Glen Rd. around 8:30 p.m. Deputies surveyed the area, and a few hours later at about 10:30 p.m., they heard shots coming from a residence, according to OCSO.

Ozaukee Special Response Team (SRT) was initially sent to the scene to investigate, and they eventually got in touch with the suspect and attempted to de-escalate and take him into custody, according to a release by OCSO. The suspect told authorities that, '"he'd go full auto,' and kill anyone who approached."

Shortly after the phone call, deputies heard shots coming from inside the home.

Residents in the area were advised by authorities to shelter in place and stay in their basements while the situation unfolded, because the suspect was considered to pose a "significant threat to the safety of the community and law enforcement."

Tactical teams, including SWAT from Washington and Milwaukee County, surrounded the residence after SRT tried to negotiate with him for several hours.

TMJ4 was at the scene, and reporters witnessed loud noises coming from speakers and gunshots late Friday night. According to a release, the suspect spoke to authorities over the phone and acknowledged that he was playing music loudly and firing weapons from the residence.

The standoff continued throughout Friday and into Saturday morning, according to OCSO.

It was not stated in the update whether or not anyone was injured when the suspect was taken into custody.

TMJ4 is working to learn more at the scene and the roads around the residence are still taped off by authorities. OCSO wrote in the update on Facebook that the situation is still an ongoing investigation, but a release with additional information will be made available.

This is a developing public safety situation. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

