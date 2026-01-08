Fredonia neighbors pleased that push for alternate data center power line route is gaining traction

TOWN OF FREDONIA, Wis. — Ozaukee County officials and the developer behind the Port Washington data center complex are now supporting an alternative power line route that would primarily use existing infrastructure instead of building new lines through rural properties in the Fredonia area.

The Ozaukee County Board passed a resolution Wednesday morning supporting the alternate route that runs closer to Saukville. That option would primarily upgrade existing power infrastructure rather than build new transmission lines.

The infrastructure improvements are necessary for helping supplying power to the Port Washington data center campus, where construction is now underway.

The developer Vantage Data Centers said in a statement to TMJ4 News they plan to formally intervene in favor of the alternative route with the Wisconsin Public Service Commission, who is making the decision.

“Vantage Data Centers fully supports the alternative ATC transmission route that will deliver power to our Lighthouse campus. We are working closely with ATC and plan to formally intervene in the PSC proceeding later this month. After listening to community concerns and further diligence on the alternative route, we believe it’s in the best interest for all to proceed with this direction. This option has greater community support and less environmental impact. We look forward to continuing our engagement with local leaders, residents and stakeholders to ensure our Lighthouse development yields a positive outcome for Port Washington and the surrounding communities.” ~ Mark Freeman, spokesperson for Vantage Data Centers

The support comes after months of complaints from residents along the American Transmission Company's proposed "Preferred Contingent" route. Residents in the Fredonia area reached out to TMJ4 in September to raise the alarm. At the time, TMJ4 also spoke with neighbors in Saukville, who had similar concerns.

"It's exciting... We have an opportunity to get this line moved off of our properties," said Patti Plough, a Town of Fredonia resident whose property sits along the proposed preferred route.

Plough and her neighbors formed the Responsible Energy Alliance to advocate against the preferred route. The group now includes about 500 members.

"It is heartening to see we are coming together as a community and making progress," Plough's neighbor Andrew McComb said.

The alternative plan gained support from multiple governmental entities last year. The Town of Fredonia Board and the City of Port Washington were some of the first to pass resolutions in favor of the alternative route.

"This is definitely a bipartisan thing. It brings us all together, trying to save Wisconsin," said Craig Collins of the Town of Saukville.

District 13 Supervisor Claude Taylor brought the resolution language forward to the Ozaukee County Board, arguing that preserving natural resources aligns with the county's comprehensive plan.

"It's just a lot of damage to nature that's not needed or required," Taylor said. "We needed to have a voice to the PSC to support the residents."

The Public Service Commission is expected to make a final decision this spring.

