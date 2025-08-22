Saukville residents raise concerns about power lines near planned elementary school

SAUKVILLE, Wis. — Residents in Saukville are voicing concerns about existing power lines that run close to where a new elementary school is planned, especially as those lines are set to carry increased electrical loads.

The transmission towers already exist in the quiet neighborhood, but the American Transmission Company (ATC) plans to increase the amount of power flowing through them to support the growing demand for energy in Ozaukee County, for projects like the recently approved data center in Port Washington.

A map of existing transmission lines in the Village of Saukville.

"You become accustomed to the buzzing noise," said Christel Holdway, who has lived next to the power lines for 26 years. "We did research before moving in here to make sure it was safe."

Christel Holdway

She recently received notice that ATC plans to expand the existing lines near her home by reconstructing one of them to add an additional 345 kilovolt transmission line.

ATC will "rebuild an existing dual-circuit 138/345-kV line to a dual-circuit 345-kV line," according to plans presented at a recent open house.

"Being a nurse, I had some concerns," Holdway said. "We've got kids that play in our field because we mow it, that run right under those lines, so I'm sure there still is more concern for those with younger children."

The power lines run just blocks from where the new Saukville Elementary School is planned to be built, at 2803 Orchard Lane.

Carri Prom, who lives on the other side of the village but whose children would attend the new school once it's built, brought the issue to TMJ4's attention through a post on the NextDoor app.

"Kids in our community are going to be spending like K-4 through 4th grade there for six to eight hours a day," Prom said. "An alternative route should be chosen if there is one."

Carri Prom

ATC recently hosted an open house to explain their proposals. The power lines are part of a much larger plan ATC is proposing across the area. ATC provided TMJ4 with a general overview of the plans but did not comment on neighbors' concerns.

Port Washington-Saukville School District superintendent Michael McMahon says the district did not receive prior notice of the new lines and said the district is evaluating its next steps.

The Port Washington-Saukville School District did not receive any prior notice from ATC regarding the Ozaukee County Distribution Interconnection Project. Through our review of the project’s interactive and official maps, and in consultation with our owner’s representative for the new Saukville Elementary project, we have determined that the proposed ‘South Routes: East/Holland Area Re-route Alternates’ do not run along Orchard Lane adjacent to the planned elementary site. When overlaid with the proposed Saukville Elementary site, the nearest alternate route is approximately 910 feet away from the building site.



PWSSD administration will continue to work closely with our School Board, the Village of Saukville, ATC, community members, and our project partners: Groth Design Group, VJS Construction, and Building Solutions, to carefully evaluate next steps. ~ Port Washington-Saukville School District superintendent Michael McMahon

